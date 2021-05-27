Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Lawyer: Las Cruces resident denies threatening to kill Biden

Register Citizen
 8 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A defense lawyer for a New Mexico man accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden says texts the man sent were taken out of context and were “simply political expression." According to court records, 39-year-old John Benjamin Thornton of Las Cruces was arrested Monday and...

www.registercitizen.com
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Albuquerque, NMFox News

Three suspected Aryan Brotherhood members fatally shot in New Mexico

Three suspected members of the Aryan Brotherhood were fatally shot last week in New Mexico, a report said. The men were involved in a shooting last Wednesday and were later dropped off in a car at a hospital in Albuquerque by a fourth man with apparent ties to the prison gang, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing court records.
Advocacywtae.com

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Las Cruces, NMLaredo Morning Times

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico's Organ Mountains

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a group of 24 hikers who became separated, disoriented and stranded in the Organ Mountains were rescued by the Las Cruces Fire Department and other law enforcement officers. The hiking group from El Paso, Texas, was trying what authorities called an ambitious attempt...
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Letters to the editor: On the Republican party

These letters published in the May 16, 2021 print edition of the Las Cruces Sun-News. Well, here we go again, subjected to Peter Goodman’s fictitious fantasy world in which he thinks he knows the Republican mind. Peter Goodman has yet to meet a Republican he likes or likes him. There aren’t any Republicans that deign talk with him as he skews their words to embellish his own ridiculous idea of what Republicans represent.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
Shore News Network

Man charged for police SWAT incident

LAS CRUCES, NM – The man responsible for Wednesday’s SWAT callout and partial evacuation of the WoodSpring Suites on south Triviz Drive was located and taken into custody. Oscar Angel Valenzuela, 22, was wanted on a warrant for three counts of violating terms of his probation. He was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

A decade back in Las Cruces: Thanks for the memories

Ten years ago I came home. Wife, cat, and I moved from Oakland to Doña Ana County, where I lived during 1969-1977 — and thought of as home thereafter. When I met my wife, she suggested we move here. (I even thought I might someday write a Sunday newspaper column.)
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

911 calls capture fraught moments as boyfriend attempts to revive baby Kamilah

Editor's note: This article contains an account of alleged child abuse and neglect and other topics that some readers may find uncomfortable. If you are in need of support or would like to report abuse, please call the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department at 1-855-333-SAFE (7233) or #SAFE from a cell phone, or visit https://cyfd.org/child-abuse-neglect/reporting-abuse-or-neglect.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Briefcase: Hires, applause for New Mexico workers and more

Gannon Coffman has joined Marcus & Millichap as a commercial real estate agent. Coffman has eight years of commercial real estate experience specializing in tenant site selection, new market rollouts, relocations and corporate lease negotiations, and is operating out of the Albuquerque office. APPLAUSE. Tom Walker, a member of the...
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Las Cruces, NMDeming Headlight

Organizers to advocate 'reopening' New Mexico at rally planned for Saturday

LAS CRUCES - Residents who believe New Mexico needs to ease restrictions intended to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will gather on Saturday for another Freedom Rally. The rallies will take place in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Silver City. The Las Cruces rally will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Albert Johnson Park on the corner of Main Street and Picacho Avenue.