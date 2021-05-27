Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Announced by Sega

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega today announced Sonic Colors: Ultimate, an enhanced upgrade for 2010's Sonic Colors, as part of its Sonic Central event. In addition to the official reveal, Sega released the first trailer for the title and announced that it will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 7th. The announcement today follows previous leaks that had indicated that there would be some sort of remaster of Sonic Colors on the way.

