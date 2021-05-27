Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Origins Announced

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Sonic the Hedgehog anniversary stream, Sega announced Sonic Origins, a new compilation featuring some of the character's earliest adventures! Fans will have a chance to explore the franchise's first games, but there will also be some "fresh content," as well. For those that never played the original Sonic games, or those eager to replay some classics, this should be an exciting offering. Rumors about the collection started to spread over the last few days after some retailers started listing a "Sonic Collection." Now fans have a better idea of what to expect! The following titles for Sonic Origins have been confirmed by Sega:

comicbook.com
