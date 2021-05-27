600 Musicians Sign Letter Calling for Israel Boycott in Support of Palestine

Pressenza republishes here the text of the statement released by the Middle East Treaty Organization issued May 15, 2021. The latest violent conflict between Palestine and Israel further destabilises an already volatile region. The Middle East continues to face insecurity, instability and carnage from the manmade catastrophe in the Saudi-led war on Yemen, the on-going Syrian war, Iraq’s internal turmoil, and in faltering states such as Libya and Somalia. METO unequivocally condemns all forms of violent conflict raging across the region by all parties involved. We stand in solidarity with the civilians who are paying the ultimate cost of war with their lives and shattered hopes of a better future.