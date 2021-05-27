600 Musicians Sign Letter Calling for Israel Boycott in Support of Palestine
More than 600 musicians have called upon their peers to boycott performances in Israel in a show of support for Palestine. Signatories include Rage Against the Machine, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Run the Jewels, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Chromeo, Nicolas Jaar, Noname, and Owen Pallett.consequence.net