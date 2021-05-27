Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, IL

600 Musicians Sign Letter Calling for Israel Boycott in Support of Palestine

By Eddie Fu
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 600 musicians have called upon their peers to boycott performances in Israel in a show of support for Palestine. Signatories include Rage Against the Machine, Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Run the Jewels, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Black Thought and Questlove of The Roots, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, Chromeo, Nicolas Jaar, Noname, and Owen Pallett.

consequence.net
View All 247 Commentsarrow_down
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Palestine, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Jaar
Person
Owen Pallett
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Serj Tankian
Person
Julian Casablancas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Musicians#Palestinian Violence#Palestinian Attacks#Gaza War#Act Of War#Israel Boycott#Rage Against The Machine#Black Thought#Calling#Open Letter#Israeli Law#Israeli War Crimes#Signatories#Besieged Gaza#Self Determination#Today Silence#Cultural Institutions#Complicity#Roots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
Related
Middle Eastgoodmenproject.com

On the Violence in Israel and Palestine

Pressenza republishes here the text of the statement released by the Middle East Treaty Organization issued May 15, 2021. The latest violent conflict between Palestine and Israel further destabilises an already volatile region. The Middle East continues to face insecurity, instability and carnage from the manmade catastrophe in the Saudi-led war on Yemen, the on-going Syrian war, Iraq’s internal turmoil, and in faltering states such as Libya and Somalia. METO unequivocally condemns all forms of violent conflict raging across the region by all parties involved. We stand in solidarity with the civilians who are paying the ultimate cost of war with their lives and shattered hopes of a better future.
Worlddeseret.com

Israel-Palestine: Mass arrests of Palestinians called ‘declaration of war’

As the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold after an 11-day war that devastated Gaza, tensions remain high among Israel’s Palestinian minority and Jewish majority. Israeli police forces announced a targeted campaign to arrest Palestinian protesters, reported Al Jazeera. Online, the Israeli police campaign has been called a...
Middle EastEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Israel and Palestine no apartheid

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize — and isolate...
Politicsjeffsachs.org

America, Human Rights, and Israel’s War on Palestine

Human rights are human rights, and they are part of international law under the UN Charter. Whether the case is Xinjiang and the Uighurs, Myanmar and the Rohingya, or Israel and the Palestinian Arabs, the correct way to defend international law is through the United Nations, starting with an independent investigation under the auspices of the UN Human Rights Council.
Middle Eastviewpointsonline.org

OPINION: Palestine needs our support

Sixty-six children are dead over the continued fighting between Israel and Hamas. While in the last few days, the two sides have come to agree on a cease fire, this conflict is one that unfortunately won’t end there. Through the last few decades, the two sides have fought over each...
Middle Eastwortfm.org

Sociologist of Enviromental Politics, Samer Alatout, on Israel and Palestine

A ceasefire just took effect in Jerusalem, between Israel and the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. In the last week, Israeli attacks killed 212 people, left 2,500 people homeless, and led to worldwide condemnation and protests in defense of Palestine. Samer Alatout is Vilas Associate Professor of Community & Environmental Sociology...
Middle Eastprimepublishers.com

Support for Israel

The Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut stands with Israel in its efforts to safeguard its citizens from thousands of rockets launched from Gaza targeting Israeli civilian populations centers. We mourn the loss of civilians on all sides of the conflict and hope that there will a quick resolution to the...
Protestsmoorparkreporter.com

Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel rallies held on Thousand Oaks Blvd as protesters call for continued peace amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire

After the May 21 ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protester’s rallied to have their voices heard, some calling for justice, others calling for peace. These voices found themselves in two locations near Thousand Oaks on Sunday afternoon. On the intersection of Thousand Oaks Blvd and Westlake Blvd,...
San Francisco, CAamericasnewshub.com

First Major Teachers’ Union Backs Israel Boycott

Voting members of the teachers’ union for the San Francisco Unified School District have officially come out in support of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel. An article posted by J. – The Jewish News of Northern California, noted the union passed a resolution on May 19...
Middle Eastthetimesinplainenglish.com

The Different Sides in the Israel-Palestine Dispute

The present Middle East is the result of World War I. The winning powers of the War drew maps. They were Great Britain, France, and the United States. Great Britain issued the “Balfour Declaration.” This document foresaw a land for the Jewish people in Palestine. Many Jews were already living in Palestine.