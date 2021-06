The Ballpark Loudoun brings modern batting cages, a party vibe, Korean fusion, and more to the new Lexington 7 building. If you’re a baseball fan, you may have long been envious of sleek entertainment complexes for other sports that include full-service restaurants and bars, state-of-the-art technology, and a convivial atmosphere for groups and friends. (TopGolf and Bowlero, we’re looking at you.) But starting this fall, you can swing for the rafters at a sprawling concept centered around America’s Pastime.