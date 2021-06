One thing that the analytical world of fantasy baseball doesn't talk much about is the quality of pitches seen by hitters. We have numbers to quantify almost everything in the game, but when we are viewing those numbers we somewhat assume that hitters have all seen the same set of pitches. Everybody knows this isn't actually the case, of course, but it's not an easy thing to quantify, and after the sample size gets large enough the quality of pitches seen will more or less even out for all hitters. However, just seven weeks into the season, there very well could be large disparities between individual hitters in terms of how hittable the pitches they've faced his year have been.