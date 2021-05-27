Cancel
Mass Vaccination Campaign Triggers Spike In Cases, Deaths

technocracy.news
 9 days ago

The highly-touted break-through COVID vaccines are in break-down. For those who are hesitant to take the vaccine(s), they have good reasons to not proceed further. Statistics are complex and often intentionally muddied, but there is now a more clear picture of the vaccines' impact on society. ⁃ TN Editor. COVID...

www.technocracy.news
Public HealthWMUR.com

Are all new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in non-vaccinated people?

QUESTION: "Are we to assume all new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, are all non-vaccinated people?" -- Roland. ANSWER: "We are monitoring new infections of COVID-19 in terms of whether or not that individual has been vaccinated, and so far to date in New Hampshire, we've identified about 170 individuals who were considered fully vaccinated but still tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, there have been seven or so hospitalizations and two deaths in fully vaccinated people. So, we know that these vaccines are not 100% protective and that people can still get COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. However, they are very effective, and we have seen rapid declines in the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths since these vaccines have been introduced, so unfortunately, we will continue to see some breakthrough infection, which is why we continue to recommend COVID-19 precautions while we have high transmission of COVID occurring in our communities, but these numbers have decreased over time due to the vaccines."
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 400 New COVID Cases, 11 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 400 confirmed COVID cases and 11 more deaths Friday as the number of estimated active cases dropped under 11,000. The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 658,841 and the death toll to 17,453 since the start of the pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID metrics,...
Public HealthKEYC

COVID-19 cases, deaths on the decline as vaccinations increase

Dr. Fauci says he's cautiously optimistic the U.S. will be able to vaccinate children under 12 by Thanksgiving. Fauci says we hope to have enough information by the end of the year to vaccinate children of any age. National. How to help kids adapt to COVID guideline changes. Updated: 5...
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Florida to stop issuing daily reports on COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations

In another sign Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting the pandemic behind him, the state on Friday took down an online coronavirus tracking dashboard and stopped issuing daily reports about infections and vaccination rates. Weesam Khoury, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health, said the state “is transitioning into the next...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 509 new cases, 5 deaths; vaccinations continue apace

The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 509 new presumed and confirmed coronavirus cases and five new deaths connected to COVID-19. Meanwhile, state health officials hope to see the state’s daily number of COVID-19 vaccinations move upward after Gov. Kate Brown’s Friday announcement of a lottery with a $1 million jackpot and smaller cash prizes for vaccinated Oregonians.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

309 new cases, 2 deaths, 13K vaccinations reported; Gov. Cox says vaccine incentive still in discussions

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 309 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths and more than 13,000 vaccinations were administered in an update Thursday. With the update, there are now an estimated 6,310 active COVID-19 cases in Utah. The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 245 new cases per day, which are levels not seen in the state since shortly after Memorial Day last year.
TrafficThe Hill

Traffic deaths spiked in 2020 despite pandemic

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said drivers appeared to take more risks as roads were less crowded during the pandemic. Nearly 39,000 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020, compared to the 36,096 deaths in 2019. The increase was driven by impaired driving, speeding and failure to...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Is the COVID-19 vaccine causing rare myocarditis cases?

Researchers in Israel say they've found a possible link between the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and cases of heart inflammation in young men ages 16 to 30, according to a report submitted this week to the country's Ministry of Health. The report concluded that around 1 in 5,000 men who receive...
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations spiking in Moffat County

Moffat County Public Health is reporting a significant spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week, while also reporting that a variant strain of COVID-19 has been found in two positive cases. The strain identified is the B.1.617.2 variant, is believed to have originated in India. Both positive cases with...
KidsCBS News

CDC says hospitalizations are rising in teens with COVID-19

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging parents to get their teenagers vaccinated against COVID-19 after an alarming spike in hospitalizations among young coronavirus patients. About 24% of kids ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose. Before most were eligible for the...
Pharmaceuticalsclinicaltrialsarena.com

Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine lowers deaths by 95% in first mass trial

Brazil has recorded a 95% reduction in deaths in the first-ever mass Covid-19 trial, during which an entire town in the country was inoculated with China-based Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac vaccine. Named Project S, the trial ran between February and April, vaccinating all adults in the Serrana town, which has a...