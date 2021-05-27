Here's where kids 18 and under can get free meals this summer
VALPARAISO — Kids 18 and under will be able to get free meals this summer through the Summer Food Service Program at various locations throughout Northwest Indiana. Valparaiso Community Schools will have free meals on weekdays available for curbside pickup between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1600 Roosevelt Rd. in Valparaiso, according to a news release from the district. Parents can pre-order a free daily kit with breakfast and lunch.www.nwitimes.com