The New York Times recently worked with the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) to poll American attitudes and reactions towards the COVID vaccines. Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, the researchers found that one of the main reasons people are hesitant to get vaccinated is because they do not want to be charged for medical bills. Many concerns come from having been charged with medical expenses when getting COVID tests. Congress has passed laws & regulations barring pharmacies and hospitals from billing patients for coronavirus vaccines. All individuals 12+ are eligible for the free COVID vaccines. Follow CDC guidelines and stay safe!