The Spanish government is against the Council of Europe report approved on Thursday calling for the release of the nine Catalan political prisoners and says the text has been written on the basis of a “wrong approach”. According to them, the mistake is to assume that the convicted politicians and activists were indicted for expressing their ideas while in office. For Madrid, this is a “prejudice” and has a big impact on the rest of the text, but the cabinet also believes that the report overall greenlights how they have handled the independence crisis and how they have treated the leaders.