School Board – final budget increases spending but not tax levy
At its most recent meeting, the Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) Board of Education adopted a $95 million budget to fund the operation of the school district during the 2021-22 school year, which reflects a 2.9% increase over the previous $92.3 million budget. The budget was moved by Adam Sawicki and seconded by Jenny Long. The final vote was seven in favor with Andrea Driver and Deborah O’Reilly abstaining.mercerme.com