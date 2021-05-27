Cancel
Hopewell, NJ

School Board – final budget increases spending but not tax levy

By Amie Rukenstein
mercerme.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its most recent meeting, the Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) Board of Education adopted a $95 million budget to fund the operation of the school district during the 2021-22 school year, which reflects a 2.9% increase over the previous $92.3 million budget. The budget was moved by Adam Sawicki and seconded by Jenny Long. The final vote was seven in favor with Andrea Driver and Deborah O’Reilly abstaining.

