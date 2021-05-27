Pit Viper Launches MTB Gear: High Speed Off Road Adds Giddyup to Your Saddle

In this challenging year, when so many things are difficult, we’re here to make finding your next bike easier. Our annual Bike Awards are the culmination of a year’s worth of rigorous testing, during which we evaluated hundreds of exciting new models and rode them as you would—on the trails, up double-digit grades, on bike paths, to pick up dinner, or to find solace. We looked closely at their performance, value, availability, and how the components on each measured up against those on similar models. Whether you’re looking for a new road, mountain, gravel, or city bike—or just dreaming of something fresh—one of these 50 will be right for you.