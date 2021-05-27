Cancel
Pit Viper Launches MTB Gear: High Speed Off Road Adds Giddyup to Your Saddle

By Adam Ruggiero
gearjunkie.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic stoke eyewear Pit Viper builds on its funky-meets-daring reputation with stylish coverage for your tops, bottoms, footsies, and more. Rare is the brand that can have its cake and eat it, too — riding the line between silly, outlandish design and serious, performance-minded gear. But that’s exactly the line Pit Viper walks (and dances) across, long embraced by serious skiers and snowboarders as a functional fashion mainstay for a day on the slopes.

Better known for their nostalgic 90s era sunglasses, Pit Viper have branched out launching a high-end mountain bike apparel line; High Speed Off-Road Apparel. The loud and proud prints are nothing short of what you’d expect from a brand whose list of ambassadors include Rap star Riff Raff. Pit Viper MTB Kit includes Unisex Shorts and DH Pants, gender-specific tank tops, long and short sleeve jerseys, as well as full lycra for the XC whippets.
