Pit Viper Launches MTB Gear: High Speed Off Road Adds Giddyup to Your Saddle
Iconic stoke eyewear Pit Viper builds on its funky-meets-daring reputation with stylish coverage for your tops, bottoms, footsies, and more. Rare is the brand that can have its cake and eat it, too — riding the line between silly, outlandish design and serious, performance-minded gear. But that’s exactly the line Pit Viper walks (and dances) across, long embraced by serious skiers and snowboarders as a functional fashion mainstay for a day on the slopes.gearjunkie.com