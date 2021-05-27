Cancel
Economy

Thinking of Joining The Marijuana Industry? Start With This Online Forum

By Brett Alan
Country 106.5 WYRK
Country 106.5 WYRK
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marijuana is an industry. All over the country people are now legally making money from it. If you're one of the people that have though about it, this forum is for you. Marijuana is legal in New York State. It feels weird to say because for so long it hasn't been. Now instead of it being illegal activity, it's an industry that many are going to want to jump on. But just because it's now legal doesn't mean there will be a free for all where people can sell it to anyone, anywhere. There are obviously going to be tons of rules that people who want to sell it will have to follow.

Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

