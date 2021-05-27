Cancel
Lawrence Township, NJ

LHT Saturday morning walking club to reconvene on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 5

By MercerMe Community Contributor
mercerme.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lawrence Hopewell Trail’s Saturday Morning Walking Club will reconvene for its first group walk since last fall on Saturday, June 5, at Village Park in Lawrence Township. While the club traditionally gets together on the second Saturday of each month, June 5 is National Trails Day this year, so a switch to the first Saturday will allow the walkers to celebrate even more than emerging out of the coronavirus shutdown!

