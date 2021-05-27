Cancel
Schepisi calls for administration guidance on Alzheimer’s day programs

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale) called on Gov. Phil Murphy to provide guidance allowing the centers contracted with the state’s Alzheimer’s Adult Day Services Program to reopen Thursday. “My office hears almost daily from distressed families that have struggled for more than a year without any support or relief...

newjerseyglobe.com
