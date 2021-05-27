Schepisi calls for administration guidance on Alzheimer’s day programs

Insurance and Benefits Counselor - Full Time position with benefits. Must be a highly motivated individual who, following completion of certified SHIP (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) Counselor training, will provide counseling, education and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries of all ages, as well as their families and caregivers, including all parts of Medicare, related benefit programs and other insurance policies and/or plans as appropriate. Will assist with program activities such as public education, outreach and community partner development. Qualified candidate must possess strong listening skills, with ability to identify client's issues and problem solve. Must also have strong organizational, written and oral communication skills, with sensitivity in working with vulnerable populations. Associates degree in human services or related field and one year of related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience is preferred. Proficient use of Microsoft Office products is required.