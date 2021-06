After a tumultuous four years for the St. Patrick-St. Vincent High class of 2021, the powers that be seemed to save the students best day for last. There didn’t seem to be a cloud in the sky and the temperature was perfect at around 60 degrees with no wind as 170 seniors received their diplomas Saturday morning as the school celebrated the graduation of the class of 2021. It was the 33rd class to graduate since the school became St. Patrick-St. Vincent, while it was the 141st class overall to graduate since the school was first called St. Vincent Ferrer.