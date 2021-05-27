Cancel
Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Need Assistance in Locating Stolen Side By Side

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is attempting to locate a stolen side by side. The side by side is described as a 2018 Polaris Ranger 900XP, Camouflage in color, bearing VIN 4XARVE871J8498422) with a full roof, a 4 inch lift and 14” MSA M12 ATV rims with 32” Outlaw tires.

www.kadn.com
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates

Former Louisiana Deputy Sentenced to 5+ Years for Assaulting Inmates. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – A former correctional officer with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), Detention Center 1, in Alexandria, Louisiana, has been sentenced in federal court for violating the civil rights of three inmates in his custody.
Abbeville, LAPosted by
KATC News

One of the Seacor missing is remembered

One of the men lost in the Seacor Power disaster was remembered by friends and family today. Gregory Walcott is one of the men who has never been found. There were 19 people on board when the lift boat capsized during severe weather south of Port Fourchon April 13. Six were rescued, another six were recovered deceased and the remaining seven are still missing.
Vermilion Parish, LAkaplantoday.com

Vermilion, Iberia resolve long-standing boundary issue

Vermilion Parish and Iberia Parish now have an official map that brings an end to a boundary issue that began five years before the start of World War I. Engineer Gene Sellers said his research found the issue began in 1909, with the first survey that attempted to resolve the dispute.
Abbeville, LAkaplantoday.com

Juvenile from Abbeville dies in crash involving stolen SUV

An Abbeville resident reported to the Abbeville Police Department that someone stole her Ford Explorer from her driveway. Two hours later, she learned the vehicle was involved in a high-speed chase that resulted in a juvenile being killed. The Louisiana State Police Troop I released the name of the passenger...
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Early morning wreck Monday claims the life of an Abbeville teenager

An early morning Monday crash north of Opelousas claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy. Louisiana State Police Troop I reported the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 167 and Louisiana Highway 749. Troopers said a northbound Ford Explorer on 167 caught their attention...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Juvenile suspect on the run after crashing stolen car, leaving 15-year-old dead

OPELOUSAS - A juvenile is on the run from police after leading state troopers on a chase and then crashing a stolen SUV carrying four other children, leaving one of them dead. Louisiana State Police said the pursuit began on US 167 around 2 a.m. after troopers spotted the a Ford Explorer speeding. Police pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to pull over but eventually gave up the chase due to dangerous weather conditions.
Louisiana StateEunice News

Teen in stolen vehicle dies after pursuit by State Police ends with crash

A stolen Ford Explorer being pursed by a Louisiana State Police trooper at a high rate of speed crash on U.S. 167 near La. 749 at 2 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police Troop I. The crashed claimed the life of 15-year-old Trashawn Harrison of Abbeville. Prior to the crash, a trooper observed the Ford Explorer traveling northbound on U.S. 167 at a high rate of…
Abbeville, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Abbeville Teenager Dies After Police Chase, Crash During Stormy Weather

15-year-old Trashawn Harrison of Abbeville is now dead after some reckless driving led to a police chase and an eventual fatal crash. Early Monday morning, before 2 AM, a Trooper noticed an SUV speeding northbound on Highway 167 near Highway 749 and tried to stop the vehicle. According to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen, the driver refused to stop and was eventually able to get away because of how fast he/she was driving in the stormy weather that made its way across Acadiana overnight.
Acadia Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Iberia; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton and Tyler. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday afternoon * A stalled front will be draped across interior southeast Texas and central Louisiana this afternoon. Daytime heating and moisture pooling along the front should trigger thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. This band of heavy rains should sag southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning resulting in 1-3 inches of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible over the saturated soils from previous rains.
Abbeville, LAkaplantoday.com

Miss Cailin Trahan to become Mrs. Grayson Dubois

Mr. and Mrs. Troy Trahan of Abbeville, LA are proud to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Miss Cailin Trahan of Abbeville to Mr. Grayson Dubois of Kaplan, LA. Cailin is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Parlier of Abbeville, LA and Mrs. Terry Trahan of...