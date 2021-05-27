Cancel
Park City, UT

St. Regis Deer Valley announces new GM

By Press Release
 9 days ago

Park City — The St. Regis Deer Valley, one of the world’s most luxurious mountain resorts, today announced the appointment of Tyler Mugford as GM, effective immediately. Mugford brings more than a dozen years of luxury hospitality experience to his new role overseeing all hotel operations for The St. Regis Deer Valley, located on the slopes of the Wasatch Range in Utah’s Deer Valley.

