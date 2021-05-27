Suzette Quintanilla talks all things 'Queen of Cumbia' on Ally Brooke's podcast
When a San Antonio native creates a podcast, of course, she's going to feature an episode all about the Texas queen, Selena Quintanilla. Pop singer Ally Brooke received some help for her Selena episode that released on Wednesday, bringing on her sister Suzette Quintanilla to talk about the love for San Antonio, "Selena: The Series" on Netflix, Latina representation in Hollywood and Selena's makeup secrets.www.mysanantonio.com