San Antonio, TX

Suzette Quintanilla talks all things 'Queen of Cumbia' on Ally Brooke's podcast

By Priscilla Aguirre
MySanAntonio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a San Antonio native creates a podcast, of course, she's going to feature an episode all about the Texas queen, Selena Quintanilla. Pop singer Ally Brooke received some help for her Selena episode that released on Wednesday, bringing on her sister Suzette Quintanilla to talk about the love for San Antonio, "Selena: The Series" on Netflix, Latina representation in Hollywood and Selena's makeup secrets.

City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Suzette Quintanilla
Person
Selena
Person
Ally Brooke
#Cumbia#Queen#Family Secrets#Mi Tierra#Tabasco#Mexican American#Tejano Music#Love#Conversation#Hollywood Glitter#Latina Representation
