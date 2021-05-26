Cancel
Apple’s Privacy Updates Push CMOs Into A Cookie-Less World

By Daniel Newman
futurumresearch.com
Cover picture for the articleWith Apple’s recent IDFA changes, similar changes rumored to be coming to the Google Play Store, and more stringent privacy regulations that give consumers the power to control their data, third-party data like cookies is becoming a less reliable method to reach people. At the same time, the pressure to deliver outstanding, personalized customer experiences has never been greater. That means brands need to take capitalize on their first-party data in order to gain a competitive advantage to reach customers in a cookie-less world.

