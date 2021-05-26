Apple’s Privacy Updates Push CMOs Into A Cookie-Less World

Apple is pushing out an update to its new AirTag trackers and plans to release an Android ‘detector’ app to improve privacy. As reported by CNET, Apple’s AirTag update, which started rolling out on June 3rd, adjusts the window of time that an AirTag will make noise when potentially being used to track other people. Instead of waiting three days to play the noise, the AirTag will now play at random within a window lasting between eight and 24 hours.