New Report From National Recording Preservation Board of the Library of Congress “Examines Changes to Copyright Law for Sound Recordings”

More than three decades after the Fairness Doctrine was abolished, the threat the rule will rise from the dead is never far from media conservations in Washington. Opposition to the policy has become a litmus test for conservatives, and most Democrats now also agree the Fairness Doctrine could never be revived. Acting FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel is among them, but in a letter to Capitol Hill, she said she is open to a “dialogue” looking at alternatives to some of the media’s current shortcomings.