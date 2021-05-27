New Report From National Recording Preservation Board of the Library of Congress “Examines Changes to Copyright Law for Sound Recordings”
Passed by Congress in 2018, the Orrin G. Hatch — Bob Goodlatte Music Modernization Act constitutes some of the most significant legislative reforms to American copyright law in 20 years. Among many provisions, the legislation fundamentally reshapes music licensing and the legal status of sound recordings made before 1972, bringing these recordings under federal copyright law for the first time.www.infodocket.com