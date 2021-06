During a routine inspection of the International Space Station on May 12, damage was discovered on the Canadarm2, a nearly 60-foot-long robotic arm on the station. According to a post from the Canadian Space Agency on May 28, the arm is believed to have taken a hit from a small piece of space debris, one too small to track. The debris impacted and left its mark, a hole in part of the arm and the white thermal blanket that wraps around it.