Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Retiring SSMPD chief says thank you to community

Marie Evening News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs his career draws to a close with his retirement on the horizon, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department Chief John Riley reflects on the past 10 years of his position. Riley assumed the position of police chief in February 2011. Riley came to the city from Center Line, Michigan, where he retired as a public safety officer after 20 years of service. He returned as chief where he served in this capacity for three years after a two-year sabbatical, during which he worked with St. Clair County as a court bailiff and as a project leader at Baker College. Riley holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Baker College.

