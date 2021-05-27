Finances rebounding for Creede School District
CREEDE — The Creede School District Board of Education opened its meeting on Tuesday, May 25, with a finance report from Business Manager Lori Heinrich. Heinrich stated that finances were slightly elevated due to the receipt of yearly property taxes and grants that were being paid out for April. Heinrich explained to the board that she would be presenting the 2021-22 budget soon and was working on new grant applications for the next fiscal year.mineralcountyminer.com