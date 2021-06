Robbinsdale is excited to have a new apartment opportunity for people to join the Robbinsdale community. Parker Station Flats is a brand-new building full of amenities, and it’s going to be a welcome addition to the rental options in the city. It features open-concept floor plans, oversized windows, contemporary style, and a range of modern amenities. Situated on the corner of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 next to Hy-Vee, it also boasts a convenient location. A model apartment is open for prospective tenants to schedule an in-person tour or take a virtual tour online. You can lease at Parker Station Flats now and move in at the end of July. Go to http://www.liveatpsflats.com for apartment layouts, a virtual tour, and more.