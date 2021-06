The Cameron Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Fleur de Lis Garden Club of Cameron with a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 7. The purpose of the club is to encourage interest in all phases of home gardening, horticulture, and conservation, to promote civic beauty, and to cooperate with the state and national programs and projects. They have one regular meeting a month, the second Tuesday of each month at a 6 p.m., beginning in September and ending in May, with the exception of field trips or special events that take the place of regular meetings.