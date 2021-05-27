Sports Media World Reacts To The Clay Travis News

Who’s replacing Rush Limbaugh following his death from cancer earlier this year? It all depends on who you ask. Keeping in mind that no one can really “replace” the popular host, there are two major attempts developing right now to grab the large, fiercely loyal audience that Limbaugh cultivated over his decades on the air. The field is effectively wide-open. But without Limbaugh himself at the microphone, his former timeslot on stations throughout the country is not guaranteed to garner the ratings he once commanded.