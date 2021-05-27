Cancel
Sports

Sports Media World Reacts To The Clay Travis News

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the death of Rush Limbaugh earlier this year, his showrunners have been looking for a permanent replacement. Today it was revealed that Clay Travis will be one of those replacements. The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Travis and conservative radio host Buck Sexton will be taking over...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

