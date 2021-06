Canadian light electric vehicle (LEV) specialist Daymak has just announced its plans to create the world’s first car that can mine cryptocurrency. The car itself will be the automaker’s upcoming Spiritus model, which will now be equipped with a patent-pending Daymak Nebula infrastructure consisting of both a Nebula Miner and Nebula Wallet. The former will turn the LEV into a blockchain node and allow it to mine cryptocurrencies from Dogecoin and Bitcoin to Ethereum and Cardano while the car is parked, while the latter will then collect, store, and help you transact those cryptocurrencies afterward.