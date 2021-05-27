Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer Swift X initial review: Enter the fast lane

By Mike Lowe
Pocket-lint.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Acer is entering the fast lane with its Swift line, by introducing the discreet looking Swift X - but it packs a punch, as it includes discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia's RTX 3050 or 3050Ti under the hood. It's not the first time we've seen Acer...

www.pocket-lint.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acer Swift#Nvidia Rtx#Design Display#Ips#Blue Gold#Macbook Air#Usb C#Usb A#Hdmi#Headphons Jack Thermal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Surfing
News Break
AMD
Related
ComputersGadget Review

Huawei Matebook X Pro Review_

If you’re shopping for the best business laptop and perhaps the best laptop, one option that comes to mind is the Huawei Matebook X Pro. Its Intel Core i7 is great for multitasking, thanks to its four cores. It can also last up to 15 hours on a single charge, putting on the path to be the best battery life laptop.
Computersigeekphone.com

Chuwi CoreBook X vs Chuwi Larkbook Laptop Comparison Review

Chuwi is well known as a manufacturer of cheap tablets and manufacturers and is now offering a new model, the CoreBook X, which is equipped with a processor from Intel and a comparatively large RAM. With the CoreBook X, a new, thin notebook with an Intel processor is now available. The model has a high-resolution display and the memory can be expanded very easily. And Chuwi LarkBook is a new one-kilogram ultraportable notebook, with an Intel Gemini Lake processor, 13.3-inch Full HD display, and aluminum-magnesium frame. In this article, we will see What’s the difference between Chuwi CoreBook X vs Chuwi LarkBook? Let’s check out a quick comparison review.
ComputersIGN

MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G Review

With Founders Editions out the door, it’s time to start exploring aftermarket versions of the RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti graphics cards. Today, I’m looking at the MSI RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X 12G. It’s bigger, better, and brighter than the original RTX 3080 Ti but at expected pricing of $1299 to $1349, is it worth the high cost to upgrade?
ComputersGadget Review

Acer Aspire 5 A515 Review_

Thin and light ultrabooks are some of the best contenders for the best laptop with i5 processor, the best laptop and the best SSD laptop throne, and the Acer Aspire 5 A515 shows that quite well. Coming in at a very enticing price of just $650, this laptop doesn’t slack on the performance at all in order to achieve its low price tag.
Electronicsdigitalcameraworld.com

Fujifilm X-E3 review

The X-E3’s rangefinder styling and traditional external controls are welcome departure from regular camera design. It’s compact and responsive, and its image quality is first rate.
Computersnewsbrig.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 review: It’s all about the display

One of the best things about Google’s Chromebook Pixel, first introduced way back in 2013, was its screen. At a time when the vast majority of laptops used a 16:9 screen aspect ratio, the Pixel bucked the trend with a tall, 3:2 display. I fell in love with that extra vertical screen real estate. And while a handful of Chromebooks over the years have also featured 3:2 screens, most have stuck with wider ratios that are great for watching movies but not so much for scrolling through long documents.
Technologytechinvestornews.com

Realme GT review: In the flagship fast lane?

From its striking yellow-colour vegan leather finish, to its impressive performance thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 platform, this Realme is an. That the volume control buttons are on the opposite side to the Realme GT's power button - a rarity in most Android phones - is something you might not immediately love, but we stuck with it and it's actually a sensible layout. Taking one-handed screengrabs is easier, as one beneficial example.
ComputersZDNet

Acer Swift 5: An antimicrobial laptop that needs a good clean

If you head to the Acer Swift 5 product page, it looks like the standard pitch for an Intel Evo laptop: Light, thin, and solid battery life. The page even boasts an Nvidia discrete GPU that the Swift 5 series doesn't have. But scroll down, and under the fold lies...
ComputersGadget Review

Acer Travelmate Review_

When looking for the best netbook and the best laptop, it’s always good to start at the lower end, then moving your way up as you zero in on the right specs you want. Your journey starts with the Acer Travelmate. With a good battery life and fair selection of ports, you’ll be surprised by what Acer is asking for in return.
ElectronicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro review: "A quality, robust, and versatile gamepad"

The Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro is the next venture from the hardware stalwarts into the field of changeable - literally - gamepad controllers. Coinciding with the new-gen Xbox Series X|S console family, the eSwap X Pro has also had some generational changes, evolving from the eSwap controller built for PS4 and PC a couple of years ago. And, almost without exception, the eSwap X Pro positively builds on its brethren in every way.
Electronicsesuperseller.com

Acer R240HY bidx 23.8-Inch IPS HDMI DVI VGA (1920 x 1080) Widescreen Monitor, Black

The Acer R Series 23. 8″ wide viewing IPS display shows every detail clearly and vivid without color difference from any viewing angle. Its zero frame design puts no boundary on your visual enjoyment while the brushed hairline finish stand matches any environment. With Full HD resolution and superior 100 Million: 1 contrast ratio you get detailed imagery for viewing photos, browsing the web and also makes viewing documents side by side easy. It also supports VGA, DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display. What’s more, this display features power-saving technologies to conserve cost and resources. (UM. QR0AA. 001). Environmental certification: MPR II.
Electronicsask.audio

Review: Focusrite FAST Plug-ins

Focusrite’s latest AI-powered dynamics plug-ins offer something for novices and expert producers alike. Hollin Jones tries out the FAST series…. Focusrite has created something it calls The Collective, which is an online platform for its new plug-ins and other content. The latest additions are three plugs in the FAST family - Compressor, Equaliser and Reveal. The result of a partnership with Sonible, they use AI to analyse and shape the dynamics of your tracks, while also providing a range of deeper tools for those who want more control. They’re designed to be usable by novice producers, where you let the AI make the decisions for you, as well as intermediate and advanced users, who will want more hands-on tweaking.
Worldtechnave.com

Acer Swift 3 SF314-511 Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Acer Swift 3 SF314-59 is powered by an Intel® Core i5-1135G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8 GB of onboard LPDDR4X system memory and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It also has a 14.0" Full HD 1920 x 1080 display and weighs 1.20 kg. Release. Release StatusRelease 2021,...
Video Gamesfictiontalk.com

Chivalry 2 Review for Xbox Series X

Chivalry is back and swinging, which means heads are about to roll. Medieval Style. Chivalry 2 is a welcome sequel to the brilliant Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, which was released nearly 10 years ago, in 2012. Chivalry 2 aims to up the ante and reclaim its throne. With 64 player matches, hefty, brutal combat and killing people with chickens? Let’s see how it did, shall we?
Computersxda-developers

Save $150 on the Acer Swift 3 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale!

The Acer Swift 3 is one of the best budget AMD Ryzen-powered laptops in the market right now. It usually retails for just under $700 for the Ryzen 7 4500U model and around $850 for the Ryzen 7 4700U model. But during Amazon’s ongoing Prime Day event, the top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 model is available at an attractive discount. So, if you’ve been planning on buying a portable laptop for work, you should definitely check it out.
Computerswindowscentral.com

This Acer Swift 3 Prime Day deal is the cheapest way to land Intel Evo certification

When shopping for a new laptop, you might be tempted by something that sits between 13 and 15 inches. A 14-inch PC is ideal for many people, providing just a bit more screen space without sacrificing portability. And in the case of Acer's Swift 3 (SF314-59), you're getting snappy performance and long battery life from a laptop that measures just 0.63 inches thin and weighs just 2.65 pounds.