Acer Swift X initial review: Enter the fast lane

Focusrite’s latest AI-powered dynamics plug-ins offer something for novices and expert producers alike. Hollin Jones tries out the FAST series…. Focusrite has created something it calls The Collective, which is an online platform for its new plug-ins and other content. The latest additions are three plugs in the FAST family - Compressor, Equaliser and Reveal. The result of a partnership with Sonible, they use AI to analyse and shape the dynamics of your tracks, while also providing a range of deeper tools for those who want more control. They’re designed to be usable by novice producers, where you let the AI make the decisions for you, as well as intermediate and advanced users, who will want more hands-on tweaking.