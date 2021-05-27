Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. EPA to revise Trump water rule in boost to states' climate fight

By Valerie Volcovici
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it will revise a rule issued by the former Trump administration nearly a year ago that limited state powers to use the federal clean water permitting process to block energy infrastructure projects amid concerns about climate change.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Thursday said the agency will revise the 2020 Clean Water Act (CWA) Section 401 Certification Rule issued by his predecessor Andrew Wheeler in June 2020 after deciding that it eroded state and Tribal authority to protect their water resources.

“We have serious water challenges to address as a nation and as EPA Administrator, I will not hesitate to correct decisions that weakened the authority of states and Tribes to protect their waters,” said Regan said.

The Trump administration was focused on fast tracking big energy projects and had set its sights on the Section 401 permitting process here because it allowed states like New York, New Jersey and Washington to block major pipeline, coal export terminals and other projects they felt would lead to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Trump rule made it impossible for a state to block a water permit for a project for any reason other than direct pollution into state waters. It will also set a one-year deadline for states to approve projects. At the time, Wheeler said states could no longer use section 401 to block projects citing climate change concerns.

The 2020 rule, however, will remain in place as the EPA creates a public stakeholder comment period and hosts sustained dialogue with state and Tribal regulators and governments.

California, New York, Washington and 17 other U.S. states had sued the Trump administration over that rule. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Epa#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Clean Water#U S Epa#Environmental Change#Climate Protection#Cwa#Epa Administrator#Tribes#Climate Change Concerns#Water Resources#State Waters#Direct Pollution#Major Pipeline#Coal Export Terminals#Reporting#Fight#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
California StatePosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Officials from California, New York and other states urged the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday to allow California to set its own automobile tailpipe pollution standards, an action that would reverse a Trump administration policy and could help usher in stricter emissions standards for new passenger vehicles nationwide.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Bill would aid farmers in climate change fight

State lawmakers on Wednesday called for the final passage of a bill meant to enlist farmers in the fight against climate change by expanding sustainable soil efforts in the state. The measure is aimed at increasing carbon sequestration in order to meet New York's climate goals in the coming years...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Nodal and IncubEx Expand Environmental Suite with New EPA Cross-State Air Pollution Rule Contracts

WASHINGTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2021-- Nodal Exchange and IncubEx today announced the successful launch of new nitrogen oxides (NOx) futures and options, plus extended vintages on two Texas voluntary renewable energy certificate (REC) contracts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210601005215/en/. The new physically delivered...
U.S. PoliticsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

EPA wise to restore say over water protections to states, tribes, local officials

The Environmental Protection Agency’s reversal of a Trump-era rule is not only good environmental policy, but a boost to our local efforts to protect our water resources. The restoration of power to states and Native American tribes to approve or reject energy projects based on their environmental effects — also known as reinstating the Section 401 provision — is in the works but won’t be implemented just yet.
POTUSNBC News

EPA restoring state and tribal power to protect waterways

WASHINGTON — In the latest reversal of a Trump-era policy, the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency is restoring a rule that grants states and Native American tribes authority to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. A provision of the Clean Water Act...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized a rule to undo the Trump administration's "secret science" regulation, which restricted the agency's ability to consider certain studies. The agency’s action formally implements a court decision from February that threw out the rule on the grounds that a prior ruling had eliminated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Climate advocates win seats on Exxon's board | EPA officially nixes Trump 'secret science' rule | Environmental issues at center of New Mexico special election

IT’S WEDNESDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack. Signup for our newsletter and others HERE. Today we’re...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Biden admin backs Trump approval of major Alaska drilling project | Senate Republicans pitch $928 billion for infrastructure | EPA to revise Trump rule limiting state authority to block pipelines

IT’S THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him on Twitter: @BudrykZack . Signup for our newsletter and others HERE.
Environmentnwf.org

EPA Will Restore State, Tribal Clean Water Act Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Wildlife Federation praised the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement that it will revise the previous administration’s guidance limiting the role of states and Tribes in implementing water quality standards under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act. "We are delighted EPA will be restoring the authority...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Enviros sues EPA over livestock waste water

An environmental group has sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal appeals court over its failure to update wastewater pollution guidelines that apply to large-scale livestock farms for more than a decade. In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington D.C.-based Food...
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

To LNG or not to LNG

With help from Gavin Bade, Eric Wolff and Alex Guillén. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Energy Industryhazard-herald.com

Kentucky AG wants EPA’s power reviewed

(The Center Square) – In a case he said would chart the future of the coal industry, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court imploring the panel to review a case that would determine the power the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can yield.
Congress & Courtswkms.org

AG Daniel Cameron Asks Supreme Court To Curtail EPA’s Power

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a lower court ruling that allows a federal agency to set emission standards. Cameron filed a brief Friday asking the court to review a D.C. Circuit ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency concerning the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.
Congress & Courtswnky.com

State AG joins West Virginia in lawsuit over coal regulations

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today filed an amicus brief before the United States Supreme Court urging the court to review a lower court ruling that permits the Environmental Protection Agency to reshape the nation’s power sector. The case, West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, concerns a D.C....