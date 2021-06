Special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) investors are feeling the burn lately. The Defiance SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK), an exchange-traded fund focused on SPACs, details all the pain. After peaking in February, the SPAK ETF has declined 10% year-to-date, underperforming a 14% gain in the S&P 500 over the same period. Meanwhile, anyone who has turned to The King of SPACs — venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya — for perspective hasn’t found much solace either.