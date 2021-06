Summer in Wisconsin is finally getting back into full swing. Everywhere I go, I see people out and about. Families are hitting main streets to do some shopping and go out to restaurants, and county dairy breakfasts are even back after a difficult year off. Although we may have been a little ahead of places like Madison and Milwaukee, it feels good to see Wisconsin getting back to normal. Unfortunately, there still seems to be one major thing missing that’s a very important piece of the puzzle, and that’s employees.