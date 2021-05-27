New Video: Aya Nakamura – ‘Bobo’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self ‘Lil Bayface’.