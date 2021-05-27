Cancel
New Video: Aya Nakamura – 'Bobo'

thatgrapejuice.net
 8 days ago

Aya Nakamura serves up flavor aplenty in the video for her brand new single 'Bobo.'. Armed with the momentum of hits such as 'Djadja' and third studio album 'Aya' (which was released last year), the French AfroPop princess re-affirms that she's an ever-dependable hit vendor with her latest effort.

thatgrapejuice.net
Musicradiofacts.com

MELVONI RELEASES NEW VIDEO "CALL"

17-year-old budding star Melvoni releases video for his new song "Call," directed by Elliot Barbernell. The video is the latest release from EP Return to Sender, out now. Melvoni transmits his message right to the heart on Return To Sender. Stay tuned for more very soon. The four-track EP highlights...
MusicThe FADER

Mustafa shares new video "The Hearse"

Toronto singer-songwriter Mustafa shared the gripping video for his latest single "The Hearse," the fourth from his upcoming album When Smoke Rises. Following powerful releases like "Ali," "Air Forces" and "Stay Alive," his latest continues to center his close-knit community as they grapple with the depths of grief and loss.
Celebritiessubstreammagazine.com

J. Cole Releases New Video For "applying . pressure"

J. Cole released a brand new video for track "a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e". The video comes at the heels of Cole's sixth studio album, The Off-Season, debuting at the #1 position on the Billboard Album 200 charts. Selling over 228,000 album units, all songs from the album entered in the Top 40 of the Hot 100 while four of the 12 tracks — "m y . l i f e," "a m a r i," "p r i d e . t h e . d e v i l," and "9 5 . s o u t h" — charted in the Top 10 list simultaneously. J.Cole joins Juicewrld, Lil Wayne and Drake as the only artists in history to do so.
Musicloudersound.com

The Omnific release video for new single Wax And Wane

Australian instrumental prog trio The Omnific, unique in that they feature two bass players, have released a video for their new single Wax & Wane, which you can watch below. It's the band's first new material for two years and their first material since the band announced that they'd signed to leading Australian prog label Wild Thing Records.
Musicnextmosh.com

As It Is share new video single "IDGAF"

As It Is — Patty Walters, Ronald Ish, and Alistair Testo — are back and they're angrier than ever!. The band has shared the video for the new song "IDGAF" and it's quite an anthem that invites plenty of singing along. The song also serves as a unifying, emotional, and inspired battle cry for the past year and the times we've all been living in during the lockdown and pandemic.
Musicnextmosh.com

Bodysnatcher unleash new video single, "King of the Rats"

Melbourne, Florida-based pummeling deathcore crew Bodysnatcher have dropped their new video single going by the title of "King of the Rats"
MusicMetalSucks

Buckcherry Rock Out in a Bathroom for New "Hellbound" Video

Buckcherry have released a new single and music video, "Hellbound." The clip, which appears to have been filmed in a night club bathroom, acts as a showcase for singer Josh Todd's endless array of ugly tattoos.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Morray Drops New Video For "Nothing Now"

Shortly after inking a deal with Interscope Records, breakout star Morray -- who recently channeled Pharoahe Monch on J. Cole's "My Life" -- released his new mixtape Street Sermons. Loaded with impressive cuts highlighting his range and powerful vocals, including the song that started it all in "Quicksand," the tape has officially yielded another new video for Morray's ever-growing visual catalog.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Sigrid Returns With Brand New Single And Video, 'Mirror'

Last year, while Sigrid was in LA working on the songs that would become the follow-up to 2019's Sucker Punch, she suddenly had to return home to Norway due to the global pandemic. On her flight, she realized she had the genesis of "Mirror," the kaleidoscopic new single that is out today on Island Records.
MusicPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Babyface Introduces New Music By 'Lil Bayface'

Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds, singer, songwriter and one of the greatest producers that has ever live at the age of 62 has written and produced over 26 number one R&B hits throughout his career and has 12 Grammy Awards in his trophy case. Babyface was also involved in one of the first big Verzuz battles at the beginning of the pandemic that was technically challenging for Teddy Riley with Babyface being on a social media learning curve. That was 2020, so in 2021 Babyface who has came a long way on social media, is now not only being present, but he is dropping new music with an even Babyfacier version of his self 'Lil Bayface'.
Musicedm.com

Zedd and JoJo Are Collaborating on New Music

If you somehow had a song by Zedd and JoJo on your 2021 bingo card, congratulations are in order after the two teased a collaborative track in the works. After JoJo reached out to Zedd to let him know she wants to sing on one of his tracks, the Grammy-winning electronic producer responded no less than a half-hour later with a succinct yet emphatic confirmation. "Let's make it happen," he tweeted.
NFLPosted by
Pitchfork

EarthGang Share Video for New Song "Aretha": Watch

Atlanta's EarthGang are back with a new song. It's called "Aretha" and it arrives with a music video directed by Neri. Check it out below. "Aretha" was produced by Yudu Gray and EarthGang's Olu. In the video's YouTube description, EarthGang wrote, "Ghetto Gods on the way!" EarthGang released their debut studio album Mirrorland back in 2019. Late last year, they also released"Options." Prior to that, they dropped "Powered Up" for the for Madden NFL 21 game.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

26 New Songs Out Today

MARTHA SKYE MURPHY - "FOUND OUT" Martha Skye Murphy follows her Yours Truly EP with a new single, which a press release says was "composed almost entirely with classical instruments - clavinet, clarinet, voice, guitar all of which are subverted and turned inside out." The result is a haunting, minimal art pop song that falls somewhere between '90s PJ Harvey and '80s Kate Bush, but Martha makes it her own.
MusicSFGate

Watch Roddy Ricch's Surreal 'Late at Night' Video

Roddy Ricch has released new song "Late at Night." It's his first solo song of the year, though he's collaborated with a number of artists. Last month, he teamed up with Birdman and Lil Wayne for "Stunnaman." In April, he appeared in 42 Dugg's "4 Da Gang" video and DJ Khaled's "Body In Motion" visual alongside Bryson Tiller and Lil Baby.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ATREYU Releases Music Video For 'Baptize' Title Track

California metallers ATREYU have released the official music video for the title track of their new album, "Baptize". The LP is being made available today (Friday, June 4) via Spinefarm Records. "Baptize" marks ATREYU's first album since the departure of vocalist Alex Varkatzas last September.
MusicGenius

Dame Grease Says He Has 50 Unreleased DMX Songs

According to producer Dame Grease, he has 50 DMX songs in his vaults and he wants to release them through Def Jam. The Harlem producer made the announcement on Instagram just days after the release of X's first posthumous album, Exodus.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Confirms New Music Dropping This Friday

This Friday's release slate just got a little more interesting. In addition to Lil Baby and Lil Durk's long-awaited collab project The Voice Of The Heroes finally dropping in a matter of days, Lloyd Banks' COTI is also set to drop this week, and just in case some fans thought Friday wasn't stacked enough, Compton's own Roddy Ricch has now surprised fans by confirming that he also has new music on the way.
MusicThe FADER

BTS share new song/video "Butter"

Last August, K-pop giants BTS shared their first English-language single, a catchy number called "Dynamite." That song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BTS the first Korean group to top the chart, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It's always a tall order following up one of the biggest songs of the year, and BTS are certainly swinging for the fences on "Butter," their second English-language single. It's certainly a sibling of "Dynamite" with its clear disco influences, however, "Butter" has an extra injection of synth-pop that results in a stronger overall single. As always, BTS have shared a colorful and thoroughly enjoyable music video for their new song, and you can watch it above.
Musicearmilk.com

Sargeant X Comrade share new video for "Beautiful" [Video]

The Lofi/experimental soul duo Sargeant X Comrade once showed us that love exists in the stars above and now they take us back to Earth with their newest effort titled "Beautiful." The production here is steeped in neo-soul with a dreamy acoustic twist. The persistent plucky guitar riffs and off-step drum grooves do work well against frontwoman, Yolanda's sublime vocals which flow seamlessly as the song progresses. The track's lyrics focus on the emotions that come with falling deeply in love with someone which puts you in a trance-like state.
MusicNME

Denzel Curry channels his inner Batman on new song 'Bad Luck'

Denzel Curry has shared a metal-infused new single, 'Bad Luck', from the forthcoming soundtrack to DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal series. The track sees Curry, alongside collaborator PlayThatBoiZay, spitting bars over a bed of shredding guitars and punchy drums. In a press statement, Curry explained that although he was initially apprehensive towards the idea, he saw the track as an opportunity to experiment.