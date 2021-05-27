Tenants Organization backs Vainieri Huttle

State Sen. Joe Lagana (D-Paramus) plans to endorse Assemblyman Gordon Johnson (D-Englewood) for Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg’s seat in the upper chamber. “We’ve had conversations before, and obviously I’m endorsing the line. Governor all the way down. Gordon has the party line, so naturally he would have my support in all of this,” Lagana told the New Jersey Globe Thursday. “As far as a formal announcement, there may be one coming, but as of today I haven’t done it yet. But we’re having those conversations.”