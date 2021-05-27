Cancel
Englewood, NJ

Tenants Organization backs Vainieri Huttle

By Nikita Biryukov
New Jersey Globe
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Tenants Organization endorsed Assemblywoman Valeri Vainieri Huttle’s (D-Englewood) bid for State Senate Thursday. “Valerie Vainieri Huttle has been on the side of protecting and advancing the civil rights of tenants whenever we have needed her help,” organization president Matt Shapiro said. “We recognize that we are not unique, Vainieri Huttle has fought for the rights of every group that has suffered from discrimination and oppression – tenants, women, people of color, victims of domestic violence and more.”

newjerseyglobe.com
