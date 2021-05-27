Daily Delivery: Mendez, a playmaking machine on defense, stands tall in Ring of Honor

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. When Kansas hired Lance Leipold as its new football coach, his previous employer, Buffalo, lost more than a great coach. As Fitz explains, thanks to the new transfer portal rules, at least six of Leipold's former players at Buffalo are headed to KU. There really doesn't seem too much wrong with this in terms of the rules, but what does this mean for all future hirings? When athletic directors hire a new coach, are they also potentially landing some of his previous program's top players? This is yet another unintended consequence of throwing open the door for players to transfer without having to sit out a season.