Daily Delivery: Mendez, a playmaking machine on defense, stands tall in Ring of Honor

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz continues his look at the members of the Kansas State football Ring of Honor by discussing safety Jaime Mendez, one of the early recruits into Bill Snyder's new K-State program in 1989. As Fitz explains, Mendez roared out of Youngstown, Ohio, and became a defensive mainstay as the program developed, intercepting four passes in a game against Temple and ending his career with a school-record 15 interceptions, a mark that may stand for many years to come. Mendez not only set a tone for those early KSU defenses, but he also set the standard for all of the K-State safeties to follow.

