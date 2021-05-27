Cancel
Fox News Regulars Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Take Over Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Show

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Premiere Networks finally announced the new hosts of the Rush Limbaugh’s three-hour radio show: conservative commentators Clay Travis and Buck Sexton. As the Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday, Travis, a Fox Sports Radio host and founder of right-wing sports site Outkick, will team up with Sexton, host of The Buck Sexton Show, to take over the late right-wing radio star’s program beginning June 21.

ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
