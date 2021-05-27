Cancel
Premiere: Househead Samira - Throw It Up [Moveltraxx]

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis-based Tunisian DJ/producer Samira Benamia aka Househead Samira returns to Moveltraxx with a new single “Throw It Up.” The spiritual follow up to her 2020 EP Radio Safia, this is a quick burst of jubilant energy – something to embrace as we get dancing together again. She channels drums and...

www.magneticmag.com
Musicmagneticmag.com

Premiere: Ora The Molecule: Die To Be A Butterfly (TERR Remix) [Mute]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from the legendary label Mute Records. Taken from her debut album, Ora The Molecule's Die To Be A Butterfly receives an outstanding Italo-disco remix from heavyweight TERR. Before even pressing play, you already know TERR has something special in-store, and her remix delivers on all fronts.
Musicearmilk.com

Kinkajous returns with the stunner "Still (Drifts)" [Premiere]

Every so often it’s nice to be reminded of the majestic power of instrumental music, and luckily for us, Kinkajous is here to provide. Following their acclaimed debut album Hidden Lines from 2019, the London five-piece has resurfaced with a gorgeous new single entitled “Still (Drifts),” premiering today on EARMILK. Released via the Nottingham label Running Circle Records, the track showcases the group’s exceptional musicianship and skill in blending acoustic and electronic musical elements with astounding results.
MusicYour EDM

Your EDM Premiere: Theatrix Warns Against the Dangers of Becoming a ‘Dataslave’ [Divination Recordings]

It’s not as if the LA-based Theatrix hasn’t been busy since his last EP on his own Divination Recordings imprint. Since the Golden Dawn EP in late 2019, the spiritually-based label ha kept a consistent single release schedule throughout 2020 with tracks by Toss-T, Spekski, Rubix (BE), Krispe and his own “Antagonist” single. He’s also released a track for Yana‘s 2020 compilation album, been involved in the Headsbass projects, a series of releases by the mental health advocate label Beats In Mind, as well as Stand Together, a collective focusing on equality and diversity in D&B. Apparently all that wasn’t enough, however, because Theatrix is now about to release his sophomore EP, The Technomancy.
Musicedmidentity.com

Euføeni and Max Green Curate a Playlist Perfect for the Weekend

There are few things better than jamming out to tunes all weekend long, and Euføeni and Max Green have curated a playlist for just that!. Since first arriving on the scene, Euføeni has regularly brought the heat to speakers near and far with some sensational tunes and mixes that have caught the ear of many. While his sound has morphed during this time, one thing has remained constant – the music he makes is perfect for grooving the day away while simultaneously lifting up spirits along the way. Now, he’s looked to fellow rising star Max Green for his latest release, “Only On The Weekends.”
Musicedmsauce.com

Tungevaag – Ride With Me (feat. Kid Ink)

As the world moves into a hopeful new summer, Norwegian DJ/producer Tungevaag invites us to get the party started again, as he presents his powerful new single ‘Ride With Me’. Featuring none other than Kid Ink on the mic, this record plays host to a range of sounds, from its raw trap beats and vivacious raps to an oldschool rave melody and sweet backing vocals. It’s a tune that brings different worlds together, which is exactly what we need these days. Out now on Spinnin’ Records.
Musicseattlepi.com

Song Premiere: Luke LeBlanc - 'Oh My Lordy'

Only Human, the new album from Minneapolis singer-songwriter Luke LeBlanc, isn't out until July 9. But today we're happy to bring you the premiere of the earthy single "Oh My Lordy." The song has the fresh energy you might expect from a 25-year-old, but the wisdom of maturity too. That...
Musicmixmag.net

Peggy Gou releases new single ‘Nabi’

Peggy Gou has released a new single titled ‘Nabi’ via her Gudu Records label. The track features Gou's first vocal collaboration. She is joined by fellow Korean artist OHHYUK, who is the lead singer and guitarist in indie band Hyukoh. Read this next: Peggy Gou: Welcome to the age of...
MusicEDMTunes

Enrico Sangiuliano Reveals BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

Italian Producer and DJ Enrico Sangiuliano released his first BBC 1 Radio Essential Mix this past weekend. Sangiuliano took the Techno world by storm with his remix of DJ Boris’s ‘Can You Hear Me in 2015 before gaining momentum as a DJ. The chart-topping Sangiuliano announced the release of his...
Musiconeedm.com

Nicky Romero Returns as Monocule with “Ways to Heaven”

Nicky Romero returns as his underground alter ego Monocule with the new single, “Ways To Heaven“. It’s a satisfying collaboration with rising Italian talent, Jamis, and British singer/songwriter/pianist, Michael G. Moore. “Ways to Heaven” opens up with a soulful vocal line. Thereafter, the track quickly picks up a driving, deep bassline that has become synonymous with Monocule’s signature style.
Musiconeedm.com

Bluckther and Martin Trevy Team up for “Your Body”

Colombian DJ/Producer Bluckther has teamed up with Martin Trevy for his new single, “Your Body“. Immediately, its blistering atmosphere becomes infectious and Martin Trevy’s smooth vocals take us to the scene of events. Imagine a lover counting the hours until he finally feels, sees, and tastes his flame again. Also, over brooding soundscapes and thumping beats, the production gathers momentum. Thereafter, “Your Body” evolves into an enticing ensemble, and as the first drop approaches, fans are taken for a highway ride of emotions. It’s a wonderful House track that sets the tone for summer and its wild shenanigans.
MusicEDMTunes

deadmau5′ Protégé Lamorn Releases First mau5trap Single, ‘Physical Layer’

Deadmau5 brings us his new Protégé Lamorn through the release of his single, ‘Physical Layer‘, marking the artist’s debut on mau5trap. Being only 18 years old, the producer is embarking on his journey, showcasing sonic prowess and distinct personality. He was discovered during deadmau5’s mau5trap Monday’s in August of 2020 when the label boss himself took quick notice.
MusicEDMTunes

Nora En Pure Returns With New Track, ‘Aquatic’

Nora En Pure is back with a brand new track! It has been an amazing first half of the year for Nora. Now, she returns right on time for the festival season through the release of ‘Aquatic’, filled with the best house vibes. As nature continues to heal, more and...
TMZ.com

Wishing Well Singer Terence Trent D'Arby 'Memba Him?!

New York City native Terence Trent D'Arby (real name Terence Trent Howard) was in his 20s when he shot to fame after he released his breakout album "Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby" in 1987 ... which included the singles "Sign Your Name," "If You Let Me Stay" and the classic chart-topping pop song "Wishing Well."
MusicAmadhia

Squarepusher’s Iconic Debut “Feed Me Weird Things” Turns 25

“One of the most uncanny and fascinating things about music for me is when it induces a sense of high-speed motion,” Tom Jenkinson says via email from his home in Chelmsford. While he grew up with a steady diet of Bob Marley and Augustus Pablo, by the time he was a teen in the mid-1990s, he had become taken with rave music. Inspired by the music played at local clubs, as well as Aphex Twin’s early Xylem Tube EP, Jenkinson began making his own speedy tracks. “I’ve used the 160 to 200 bpm range a lot because it seems conducive to a sense of rapid motion.” By 1996, Jenkinson started crafting what would become his debut, Feed Me Weird Things, for Aphex Twin’s Rephlex label. Across that album’s 12 tracks, that giddy, careening, wild sense of forward motion came to define his career as Squarepusher.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Snoh Aalegra Announces New Album: "Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies"

Iranian-Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra rose onto the mainstream scene when her hit jazzy R&B ballad “I Want You Around” from her 2019 album Ugh, Those Feels Again reached number one on the Billboard Adult R&B chart. The single, accompanied by a dreamy music video featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, was...