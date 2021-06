ORANGE CITY, Iowa—Northwestern College has named Rahn Franklin and Dr. Valerie Stokes to new roles leading its diversity efforts. Franklin, director of multicultural student development, will become director of strategic diversity initiatives. As such, he will assume more responsibilities across the institution in offering guidance and training for curricular and co-curricular areas. He’ll also continue to mentor multicultural students and to direct the Bridge Scholars program, which provides select students with scholarships and the opportunity to further develop their servant leadership skills on campus and in the community.