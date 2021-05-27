The Show WILL Go On!

The award-winning Amity Regional High School Theater Department, under the direction of Robert and Andrea Kennedy, is thrilled to announce the outdoor production of Anastasia. Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.