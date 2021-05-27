Cancel
The St. Regis Deer Valley Appoints Tyler Mugford as New General Manager

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARK CITY, UTAH – May 27, 2021 – The St. Regis Deer Valley, one of the world’s most luxurious mountain resorts, today announced the appointment of Tyler Mugford as General Manager, effective immediately. Mugford brings more than a dozen years of luxury hospitality experience to his new role overseeing all hotel operations for The St. Regis Deer Valley, located on the slopes of the Wasatch Range in Utah’s Deer Valley.

