'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt face a submarine in new trailer

Dwayne Johnson (L) and his wife Lauren Hashian attend the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in December 2019. Johnson stars in the trailer for "Jungle Cruise" along with Emily Blunt. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt must deal with a submarine hot on their tail in the latest trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Johnson's Frank, a riverboat captain, and Bunt's Dr. Lily Houghton, a scientist, encounter the submarine while journeying through the Amazon in the clip released on Thursday.

The duo are searching for the legendary Tree of Life, which is believed to have healing powers. The submarine is being captained by Jesse Plemons, a villainous German who fires a torpedo at Johnson and Blunt's boat.

Johnson and Blunt also encounter mythical creatures and Johnson must battle a tiger during the adventure.

Jungle Cruise, inspired by the classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme park ride of the same name, is coming to theaters on July 30. Viewers can also watch the film through Premier Access on Disney+.

Jaume Collet-Serra serves as director. Co-stars include Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti.

Blunt will next be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, which hits theaters on Friday. Johnson will star as the titular character in DC Comics' Black Adam, also from Collet-Serra.