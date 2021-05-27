Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Jungle Cruise': Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt face a submarine in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Qmvg_0aDUnAHR00
Dwayne Johnson (L) and his wife Lauren Hashian attend the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level" in December 2019. Johnson stars in the trailer for "Jungle Cruise" along with Emily Blunt. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt must deal with a submarine hot on their tail in the latest trailer for Disney's Jungle Cruise.

Johnson's Frank, a riverboat captain, and Bunt's Dr. Lily Houghton, a scientist, encounter the submarine while journeying through the Amazon in the clip released on Thursday.

The duo are searching for the legendary Tree of Life, which is believed to have healing powers. The submarine is being captained by Jesse Plemons, a villainous German who fires a torpedo at Johnson and Blunt's boat.

Johnson and Blunt also encounter mythical creatures and Johnson must battle a tiger during the adventure.

Jungle Cruise, inspired by the classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme park ride of the same name, is coming to theaters on July 30. Viewers can also watch the film through Premier Access on Disney+.

Jaume Collet-Serra serves as director. Co-stars include Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall and Paul Giamatti.

Blunt will next be seen in A Quiet Place Part II, which hits theaters on Friday. Johnson will star as the titular character in DC Comics' Black Adam, also from Collet-Serra.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
118K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Disney Cruise#Legendary Adventure#Watch Trailer#Jungle Cruise#Jungle Cruise#German#Premier Access#Dc Comics Black Adam#Co Stars#Theaters#Clip#Boat#Mythical Creatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Movie ‘Jungle Cruise’ Hitting Theaters & Disney+ Premier This Summer

This just in, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ Premier on July 30. Dwayne Johnson revealed the news about his upcoming summer movie with Emily Blunt based on the popular Disney theme park attraction. Disney+ Premier means that the movie will be available for in-home purchase to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 in those territories which have the streaming service.
Movies/Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ is Coming to Theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in July

After being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic last year, Disney is finally bringing the theme park-inspired action adventure Jungle Cruise to theaters. But that’s not the only place you’ll be able to catch the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Disney has announced that Jungle Cruise will be following in the footsteps of Black Widow by arriving on Disney+ Premiere Access the same day it hits theaters at the end of July.
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie released in theaters, on Disney+ on same day

“Jungle Cruise,” a movie based on a ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be seen in theaters and be available through Disney+ on the same day, July 30. The release information was shared by actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film, via a video on his social-media platforms Thursday.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Offers New Jungle Cruise Clips While Responding To The Movie’s Release On Disney+

The amount of upcoming movies Dwayne Johnson has on his schedule is ridiculous. He is finally entering the DC Universe with Black Adam, which promises to be different than other superhero films, and he is always linked to the Fast and Furious franchise. Before those two projects though, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise is finally coming out this year, and Disney is preparing for a big hit, even giving the Disneyland ride a big makeover in anticipation of the new movie. Now, Johnson has offered new Jungle Cruise clips while responding to the movie’s release on Disney+.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
MoviesDen of Geek

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Hints at Dark Tone for New DC Movie

The long-awaited Black Adam movie is now filming in Atlanta, and Dwayne Johnson, in his typical style, is letting fans know exactly what’s what. “If you know the comic book mythology, then you know where his pain comes from,” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post. “His rage. His wife and children killed. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but rather a champion. Champion of the poor and beaten down. Champion of the people. And he is the most unstoppable force in the DC UNIVERSE.”
Moviesmoviehole.net

Dwayne Johnson eyeing Total Recall reboot!?

Back when he was transitioning from the ring to the film screen, Dwayne Johnson was adamant he wouldn’t be starring in remakes or sequels to any of Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone’s earlier films. We even asked him, way back when, about taking over for the Oak in a new...
MoviesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: The Rock Takes a Disney Cruise

The whole conceit of the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland is that it’s a ramshackle journey on a rickety old boat piloted by a joking, possibly incompetent captain. So it’s actually kind of fitting that the Jungle Cruise movie wound up getting delayed for a full year because of the Covid pandemic. Anything with the “Jungle Cruise” name on it should not arrive on time. It should be late, and possibly falling apart.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Jungle Cruise trailer has major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes

The latest trailer for Jungle Cruise is here, and it's giving us major Pirates of the Caribbean vibes – think boats, baddies, and swashbuckling a-plenty. Emily Blunt plays researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, who's traveled from England to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank, played by Dwayne Johnson, a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.
MoviesWDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer Released for “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Jungle Cruise news, Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming film based on the beloved attraction. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is set to premiere on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access. The poster features a whole...
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Emily Blunt

CHICAGO – The horror genre gets a bad rap but in many ways, they’ve earned it. That’s not to say that every horror film is inherently bad, but at the smallest sign of financial/critical success, the studios will try to franchise it like it’s an IHOP. For example, let’s look at the cautionary tale known as the Saw franchise, which recently released a film that likely none of you saw.
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Jungle Cruise’: Did Disney Leak Trader Sam’s New Look?

This morning, Good Morning America gave Disney fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, and now the full trailer — bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises — is available everywhere, along with a brand-new poster. But with the poster release, Disney may have leaked Trader Sam’s new look as seen in a side character on the poster. You’re sure to be as surprised as we were and filled with wonder about how the movie might play out.
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Finally, The Rock Has Come Back to Summer Movies

Close your eyes and conjure up a summer popcorn flick, and odds are it looks a lot like Jungle Cruise. Disney’s upcoming summer movie stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a swashbuckling adventure with elements of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Romancing the Stone, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Confirms the Film’s an E-Ticket Ride

Disney’s just released a brand new trailer for the action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The nearly two-minute trailer finds Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton requesting Johnson’s Frank help on her quest to find a tree with healing powers. Why does it feel as though Disney’s been...