As Ohio lawmakers consider changes to law, elections officials say drop boxes are secure

Ohio lawmakers are currently considering a number of changes to state elections law, with one of the proposals dealing with the use of ballot drop boxes. House Bill 294, known as the “Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” would prohibit counties from placing drop boxes anywhere besides at the boards of elections offices. Voters would only be able to drop off absentee ballots during the 10 days preceding an election, compared to the full absentee voting period used in recent elections.