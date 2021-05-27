Cancel
As Ohio lawmakers consider changes to law, elections officials say drop boxes are secure

By Tyler Buchanan, Ohio Capital Journal
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 8 days ago
Ohio lawmakers are currently considering a number of changes to state elections law, with one of the proposals dealing with the use of ballot drop boxes. House Bill 294, known as the “Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” would prohibit counties from placing drop boxes anywhere besides at the boards of elections offices. Voters would only be able to drop off absentee ballots during the 10 days preceding an election, compared to the full absentee voting period used in recent elections.

States follow Ohio’s lead in announcing their own vaccine lotteries

What some Ohio lawmakers saw as a wasteful gameshow gimmick, other governors saw as an opportunity. It took only a few weeks after Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-A-Million for other states to introduce their own vaccine lottery programs. There are cash prizes in Oregon, music festival tickets awarded in Delaware and even custom rifles available for the winners in West Virginia.
Ohio Senate leadership wants no additional money for broadband expansion

Lawmakers from both parties had been hopeful Ohio would take a big step forward this year to invest in broadband internet expansion throughout the state. Leaders in the Ohio Senate think otherwise. While their counterparts in the Ohio House of Representatives want to allocate millions of dollars for internet expansion projects, Republican state senators want to remove this funding to help pay for several proposed tax cuts.
Second ‘critical race theory’ ban enters Ohio House

A second bill seeking to ban critical race theory in Ohio schools entered the Ohio legislature on Tuesday. State Rep. Don Jones, R-Freeport, brought the bill to prohibit critical race theory — an academic concept focusing on the effects of race on all aspects of American society, particularly as systems were created that negatively impacted communities of color — along with “action civics” from the state’s K-12 curriculum.
Testy exchanges seen in first hearing on Ohio election changes bill

The Republican sponsors of a bill to change various pieces of Ohio election law had their first opportunity Thursday to make a case why these changes are necessary. State Reps. Bill Seitz, R-Green Twp., and Sharon Ray, R-Wadsworth, fielded questions from a handful of Democratic lawmakers, each sharing concerns that some of the provisions would restrict ballot access for Ohio voters.