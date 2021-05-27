Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

From dashing Duke to Hollywood heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page on life beyond ‘Bridgerton’

By Variety
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a cloudless spring day in Los Angeles, Regé-Jean Page is posing on a rooftop. It’s sweltering outside, and that’s not accounting for Page’s signature smolder. Most fans got to know the 31-year-old British-Zimbabwean star from a distance, as the actor perched on his couch for one Zoom interview after the next to promote Netflix’s Regency romance drama “Bridgerton.” But Page is considerably more animated when he doesn’t have to fit into a virtual frame or into the buttoned-up persona of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Of course, Simon eventually lets it all hang out as the romance with his leading lady, Daphne Bridgerton, (Phoebe Dynevor) progresses over the course of the series.

www.nbcnews.com
NBC News

NBC News

161K+
Followers
23K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Film Star#Room Movie#Death Star#Pop Tv#British#Regency#Lizzo#Csi#Paramount#Bbc#Chicken George#Abc#For The People#Sony#Twitter#Justice Smith#Marvel#Instagram#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesEastern Arizona Courier

‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Based on Queen Charlotte in the Works at Netflix

It’s exciting news for Bridgerton fans as not only is the popular period drama renewed for three new seasons but Netflix and Shondaland today announced plans for a spinoff series based on Queen Charlotte. The all-new limited series will explore the origins of Queen Charlotte, the reimagined and beloved character...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes explains why Regé-Jean Page is being left out of season two

Bridgerton’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes has said that a potential cameo for Regé-Jean Page in season two “doesn’t make sense”.Page played the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the hit Netflix period drama, but will not be returning for the second.His exit was announced in April, with the actor revealing that it was always understood his character would feature only in season one.In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rhimes and Netflix executive Bela Bajaria addressed the decision to leave Page out.Bajaria stated that the Bridgerton novel series by Julia Quinn, upon which the series is based,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes: It wouldn't make sense for Regé-Jean Page to return to Bridgerton, even for a cameo

Rhimes and Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria discussed the uproar over Page's exit in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable featuring the most powerful female executives in Hollywood. "I was like, 'I've killed many a man that people adore,'" Rhimes said of Page's exit. "I'm so surprised that everybody is )losing it over a character we've watched) for eight episodes leaving. But obviously Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it's this couple, this year it's (that) couple." Bejaria shared why it's unlikely Page will do any cameos for Season 2. "Those books really dictated what we did, and we want talent to have an amazing experience and tell the story they're telling authentically, not, 'Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?'" she said. "Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? He delivered on his story." Rhimes added that it wouldn't make sense for Page to appear in bit parts.
CelebritiesPage Six

Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ exit wasn’t a surprise to co-star

Phoebe Dynevor might be the only person who wasn’t caught off guard by Regé-Jean Page quitting “Bridgerton” after only one season. In a recent interview, the 26-year-old actress revealed that she knew in advance her on-screen husband, Page, would be announcing his departure from the hit Netflix series. “I had...
TV SeriesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The ‘Bridgerton’ universe is expanding: All about Netflix’s new prequel series

Netflix has crowned the star of its latest “Bridgerton” project. The streaming giant announced Friday that the “Bridgerton” universe is expanding with a prequel series centering on Queen Charlotte, Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury, played by Golda Rosheuvel, Ruth Gemmell and Adjoa Andoh, respectively, in executive producer Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor calls Regé-Jean Page departure a ‘spanner’ in the works

Bridgerton lead star Phoebe Dynevor has finally spoken out about Regé-Jean Page leaving the showViewers threatened to boycott the Netflix series following news that Page’s character – Simon, the Duke of Hastings – would not be in the second season.The show’s next run will instead focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who is played by Jonathan Bailey. It will be an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.Announcing the news in April, the official Twitter page for Bridgerton wrote: “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue...
TV SeriesComicBook

Bridgerton Showrunner Wasn't Prepared for Fan Reaction to Rege-Jean Page's Exit

Last month, Bridgerton fans got the shocking news that the show's lead, Regé-Jean Page, would not be returning to the Netflix series for its second season. "It's a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year," Page explained after the news broke, recounting early conversations he had with Shondaland producers. "[I thought] 'That’s interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on." Considering this was the plan for Page all along, producer Shonda Rhimes recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she was surprised by fans' reaction to the news.
Celebritiesslice.ca

Everything Regé-Jean Page Has Lined Up After ‘Bridgerton’

Regé-Jean Page may not be returning to Bridgerton, but fans can officially stop panicking. In a new interview with Variety, the breakout actor confirmed several of his upcoming movies, meaning he will be back on our screens and in our hearts again in no time. In April, the internet was...