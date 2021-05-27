Cancel
Orange, CT

Congregational Church Summer Worship

By Editorial
woodbridgetownnews.com
 8 days ago

Orange Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, welcomes you to join us for summer worship on the Town Green on Sunday mornings at 10am starting June 6. Worship will also be livestreamed and you can join us from home by visiting www.orangecongregationalchurch.org. We are an Open and Affirming Congregation, which means we welcome all people into the full life and leadership of the church. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here! Please email us at occhurch@snet.net to be put on our church emailing list. If you would like to learn more or talk with our Pastor, you can reach the Reverend Jennifer Campbell at revjenocc@gmail.com.

woodbridgetownnews.com
