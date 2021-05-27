Cancel
Orange, CT

Notice to Former Amity Students

By Editorial
woodbridgetownnews.com
 9 days ago

Amity Regional School District #5, as per state guidelines, is properly disposing of student special education records. The records of any student who has received special services are maintained for six years after their class graduates. Former Amity students who were born between 1995 -1997 and/or having graduated in 2015...

woodbridgetownnews.com
Bethany, CT
Orange, CT
Connecticut Education
Connecticut's Child Care Crisis Continues

CARE FOR KIDS: Few Childcare Spaces Available in Connecticut. Connecticut was already 50,000 child care slots short before the pandemic. Now it's at 72% of its pre-pandemic capacity. With parents headed back to the office, a new report looks at whether they will be able to afford to go back to work or find a slot.
Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing. As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass...
Letter: Open Madison up to everyone

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn't our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have "left the nest," elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?