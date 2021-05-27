Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schenectady County, NY

DA: Schenectady hospital worker who ‘sexted’ 15yo patient sentenced to 10 years’ probation in Niskayuna case

By Brian Lee
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vAX8y_0aDUmPAT00
Alex Pacheco - Schenectady County District Attorney's Office, File

A former hospital technician who prosecutors said used his job to gain a 15-year-old girl’s trust and then texted sexually explicit images to her was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Alex Pacheco first met the victim while working as a technician at Ellis Hospital, where prosecutors said he gained her trust.

Alex Pacheco, 47, will also be required to register as a sex offender the next 20 years.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor on March 29, and Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Pacheco Tuesday.

A full order of protection was issued on behalf of the teen for the next 10 years, and if Pacheco violates the terms of his probation he will face a maximum sentence of 2-1/3 years to 7 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

The girl’s mother provided a powerful and moving victim impact statement.

The investigation that led to Pacheco’s arrest began when the girl’s family notified Niskayuna Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Twitty. Pacheco confessed to Twitty about the sexually inappropriate messages. The child’s disclosure and defendant’s confession were corroborated by cell phone records.

Pacheco engaged in a sexual inappropriate texting relationship with the teen after she was released from the hospital.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John J. Carson. Pacheco is represented by the Schenectady County Public Defender’s Office.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, Schenectady County, Your Niskayuna

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
74
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
Niskayuna, NY
Government
Schenectady County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Police#District Court#State Prison#Hospital Records#Schenectady County Court#Niskayuna Police#Dailygazette Com#Probation#Pacheco Tuesday#Ellis Hospital#Cell Phone Records#Indecent Material#Teen#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.
Income TaxFast Company

Why did I get money from the IRS today? What to know about the second tax refunds going out

Did you wake up this morning to find an unexpected direct deposit in your bank account? You’re not alone. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has begun to distribute supplemental refund checks to taxpayers who paid too much in unemployment compensation tax last year, and judging from responses on social media, many recipients didn’t know it was coming. Let us explain: