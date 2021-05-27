DA: Schenectady hospital worker who ‘sexted’ 15yo patient sentenced to 10 years’ probation in Niskayuna case

Alex Pacheco - Schenectady County District Attorney's Office, File

A former hospital technician who prosecutors said used his job to gain a 15-year-old girl’s trust and then texted sexually explicit images to her was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Alex Pacheco first met the victim while working as a technician at Ellis Hospital, where prosecutors said he gained her trust.

Alex Pacheco, 47, will also be required to register as a sex offender the next 20 years.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor on March 29, and Schenectady County Court Judge Matthew J. Sypniewski sentenced Pacheco Tuesday.

A full order of protection was issued on behalf of the teen for the next 10 years, and if Pacheco violates the terms of his probation he will face a maximum sentence of 2-1/3 years to 7 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

The girl’s mother provided a powerful and moving victim impact statement.

The investigation that led to Pacheco’s arrest began when the girl’s family notified Niskayuna Police Det. Sgt. Joseph Twitty. Pacheco confessed to Twitty about the sexually inappropriate messages. The child’s disclosure and defendant’s confession were corroborated by cell phone records.

Pacheco engaged in a sexual inappropriate texting relationship with the teen after she was released from the hospital.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney John J. Carson. Pacheco is represented by the Schenectady County Public Defender’s Office.

