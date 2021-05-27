Rabbi Herbert Brockman to be Honored at Jewish Family Service Spring Celebration on June 17th

Perhaps it was meant to be that Rabbi Herbert Brockman would bring his passion for social justice to the Board of Directors of the Jewish Family Service of Greater New Haven. Brockman, who will be honored at JFS’ June 17th virtual Spring Celebration, has long been dedicated to Jewish values and to the welfare of the entire community. His 2018 retirement from the pulpit at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden (he is now CMI’s Rabbi Emeritus) was the impetus to look for other channels through which to pursue social action. The Rabbi’s long-standing priorities are a natural fit with JFS’ mission of providing human and social services to the most vulnerable – without regard to race, ethnicity, or religion. Amy Rashba, the agency’s CEO, said, “JFS is proud to honor Rabbi Herb Brockman, whose involvement in both the Jewish and interfaith community epitomizes all that JFS stands for. With warmth, intelligence and a Jewish heart, Rabbi Brockman honors us all with his devotion to [the Jewish tradition of] tikkun olam (“heal the world”). He is a true mensch!”