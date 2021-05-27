Cancel
Charleston, SC

Hines Prize Puts Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World Program on the Map

By Darcie Goodwin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Sam Hines (second from left) presents a gift to Simon Lewis, Sandra Slater and Timothy Johnson in support of the biennial Hines Prize. (Photo by Heather Moran) When then-President Lee Higdon asked Dean Emeritus Sam Hines, the first dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, to create something unique and different for the College of Charleston, his first thought was something to elevate the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World (CLAW) program. The second idea that bubbled to the forefront was a school dedicated to classical and modern languages with international studies and study abroad opportunities.

Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Legislative work left on the table for summer, fall and 2022

Staff reports | State lawmakers finished their regular legislative session Thursday but still have a lot of work this year. In June, they’re expected to finish with reform to the state’s utility, Santee Cooper, and put final touches on the state’s $11 billion spending plan for 2021-22. Then in the fall, they’ll return to Columbia to hammer out constitutionally-mandated redistricting and details of two supplemental appropriations bills on how to spend $2.1 billion in federal money from the American Rescue Act and $525 million from a Savannah River Site settlement. Several high-profile measures, such as a hate crimes bill and a proposal to approve use of medical marijuana to ease suffering, will have to wait until next year. For more of a roundup-of the last week of the session, see this story at Statehouse Report.
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

SPOTLIGHT: SCIWAY

The public spiritedness of our underwriters allows us to bring Charleston Currents to you at no cost. Today we shine our spotlight on SCIWAY. Pronounced “sky-way,” SCIWAY is South Carolina’s Information Superhighway — the largest and most comprehensive directory of South Carolina information on the Internet. It includes thousands of links to other South Carolina Web sites, including Charleston Currents, as well as an amazing collection of maps, charts, articles, photos and other resources.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Marco Polo to explore Charleston's port in 1st US voyage

Unlike players in the tag-style swimming pool game of the same name, this Marco Polo won't be difficult to find when it pulls into the Port of Charleston this month. Nor will it be fumbling about blindly in the water. Billed as the largest container ship to ever visit the...
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Charleston County, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

6 Ways to Live Your Best Life at CofC

If you’ve ever set foot on the College of Charleston campus, then you know it’s a special place for students to explore, engage and discover their futures. As we prepare to welcome the Class of 2025 into the CofC family this fall, we wanted to offer a few more reasons to get excited about your impending journey as a Cougar and some ways to get the most from your time at the College.
PoliticsLexington County Chronicle

Firing squads returning to SC

A new South Carolina law will return the option of firing squads for prisoner executions. SC Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law Friday that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause, the Associated Press reported.
Columbia, SCWRDW-TV

S.C. Gov. McMaster signs open carry with training bill into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun owners in South Carolina will soon be able to open carry a weapon in the state if they have a conceal weapons permit. Today, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Open to Carry with Training Act into law. The new law allows concealed weapon...
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Separate Pro-Palestine, Pro-Israel demonstrations held in Charleston area

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Amid the growing crisis oversees between Israeli and Palestinian forces in the Middle East, two Charleston-area groups on both sides of the conflict protested the violence in separate demonstrations Sunday. In recent weeks, longstanding tensions between Israeli and Palestinian groups in Israel, Gaza and the...
PoliticsNew York Post

South Carolina becomes fourth state to approve firing squads

Death row inmates in South Carolina will now be forced to decide whether to be executed via electric chair or firing squad, according to a newly signed law. Under the new law, signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster, lethal injection will remain the state’s primary execution method, but inmates will be compelled to choose between the electric chair or firing squad if the drugs remain unavailable.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dozens from the LGBTQ community that included advocates and allies from across the state gathered at the State House in a showing of support for transgender youth and athletes Sunday. Eli Bundy, a transgender teenager from Charleston, was among a short-list of speakers advocating for inclusion...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
Charleston, SCcharlestoncurrents.com

BRACK: Meet South Carolina’s red snowflakes

By Andy Brack, editor and publisher | They don’t want to be told what to do, yet they hold public office to pass laws to let their people do just about whatever they want to do. We want to carry guns out in the open, they say. Get the slowpokes...