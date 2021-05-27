Hines Prize Puts Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World Program on the Map
Above: Sam Hines (second from left) presents a gift to Simon Lewis, Sandra Slater and Timothy Johnson in support of the biennial Hines Prize. (Photo by Heather Moran) When then-President Lee Higdon asked Dean Emeritus Sam Hines, the first dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, to create something unique and different for the College of Charleston, his first thought was something to elevate the Carolina Lowcountry and Atlantic World (CLAW) program. The second idea that bubbled to the forefront was a school dedicated to classical and modern languages with international studies and study abroad opportunities.