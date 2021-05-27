Cancel
Business Council’s 12-point plan aims to rescue retail

Innovate Long Island
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comprehensive “preliminary” report on the state of Long Island retail details across-the-board shortfalls – many are pandemic-related – and offers a clear strategy to breathe new life into the critical sector. Part three – the “most important section,” the LIBC notes – includes a 12-step action plan designed to...

#Retail Sales#Retail Industry#The Business Council#Business Council#Libc Nassau Co#Covid#Libc Suffolk Co
Economyelpasoheraldpost.com

ZUBI’S Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

ZUBI’S, a food company founded by a native El Pasoan, announced Wednesday their national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Council – Southwest (WBENC). WBENC officials say their standard of certification, as implemented by the Women’s Business Council – Southwest, is a meticulous process including an...
Westport, MEfranchising.com

Franny's Westport Hosts Marketplace Event To Revive Small Businesses and Local Retail

How this hemp-wellness retailer is leading local efforts to revive retail in Westport’s historic Bedford Square. "Marketplace at Franny's of Westport was created to celebrate one year in business while elevating and empowering other local businesses and brand partners of Franny's. This pop-up experience will be the first of its kind as we show our appreciation to the Westport community, while transforming Church Lane into a modern day marketplace, embracing health and wellness for a family and pet friendly event," says Griff Conti, Owner of Franny’s of Westport.
Seattle, WAsccinsight.com

Council passes “Seattle Rescue Plan” out of committee

Earlier today the City Council voted out of committee two bills that encompass the “Seattle Rescue Plan” for spending $128 million of federal COVID relief funding. As reported yesterday, the Council had nine amendments they planned to consider today, mostly minor changes. All nine amendments were adopted, eight of them unanimously. The only amendment where there was a split opinion was one that added more specificity to how the Office of Economic Development may spend $22 million of economic recovery grant funding. Councilmember Morales proposed a split of $7.5 million for downtown and neighborhood grants, with downtown capped at $2 million and neighborhoods receiving $5.5 million. Councilmember Lewis objected to that cap for downtown, noting that the downtown area is critical to overall economic recovery and had effectively been “deactivated” for the past eighteen months; he called it “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” Morales acknowledged that downtown recovery is important, but argued that the Downtown Seattle Association, the Business Improvement Area covering downtown, “has a large budget” and she believed it can cover needed investments. Somewhat confusing matter, Morales’ amendment also carves out $3 million under the auspices of the Office of Arts and Culture for grants to arts and culture organizations, and much of that funding might also go to downtown organizations given the “arts hub” downtown (as Lewis called it). The amendment passed by a 3-1-1 vote, with Lewis voting “no” and Strauss abstaining; Lewis said that he will consider bringing an amendment to the full Council that would dedicate some of the arts funding to downtown organizations.
Retaillosalamosreporter.com

Planning & Zoning Commission Votes To Recommend Council Approval Of New Downtown Retail Overlay Zone

The Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission on Wednesday evening voted 5-2 with one abstention to recommend approval to County Council for text amendments to the County Code Chapter 16 to add a new downtown retail overlay zone. The proposed new overlay district, called the Downtown Pedestrian Overlay Zoneoverlay zone is anticipated to apply to the County’s two defined downtown areas as delineated in the 2016 Los Alamos County Comprehensive Plan.
Clear Lake, IAsuperhits1027.com

Clear Lake council approves three applications for downtown retail business incentive program

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council this week approved three more applications for the city’s new Downtown Retail Business Incubator Incentive Program. Mayor Nelson Crabb says the program was established in April to assist business start-ups in the downtown area with rent subsidies. “This is just to kind of help businesses to get started. It surely looks good when you have every store front full downtown, and behind those windows, you have a successful retail business, and that’s what this is all about.”
Angola, INEvening Star

Council approves funds for Turning Point

ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved $15,000 for Turning Point Homeless Shelter at Monday night’s meeting, a 25% increase from its usual $12,000 donation. Shannon Thomas, Turning Point Executive Director, had originally requested $17,000 due to overall cost increases and donation decreases during the pandemic. “Our budget is going...
Politicsdonegaldaily.com

Council launches country’s first Remote Working for Business Strategy

Donegal County Council is the first local authority in Ireland to launch a Remote Working for Business Strategy that will see the county making the most of the benefits that the growth in remote working is bringing to Donegal. This strategy which has been developed by the Council’s Economic Development...
Grant, ALadvertisergleam.com

Grant Council - Grant in line for new retailer

The Town of Grant could be getting a new retailer: a combo Dollar Tree/Family Dollar store. In order for the retailer to come, the property planned for the development must be rezoned from residential to business. The Grant Planning Board recommended the rezoning, but final say rests with the Town Council.
Politicswestcentralsbest.com

Governor's Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization Releases Their Strategic Plan Report

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization has released its Strategic Plan Report. Established by executive order in February 2020, the council was created to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.