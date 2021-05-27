Cancel
Orange, CT

Upcoming Events at Temple Emanuel – June 2021

By Editorial
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStay connected with our community online and in person when the weather cooperates. Read on for details!. 6:30 pm on the first Friday of the month, Family Shabbat service outdoors under the stars if the weather permits; masks are required and appropriate distancing will be observed. On-line services will continue.

